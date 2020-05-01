Wieland, Robert E. The Honorable Robert E. Wieland, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed peacefully on April 29, 2020. Son of the late Edward J. and Kathryn T. Wieland, beloved husband of Shirley Sauerbrunn Wieland; loving father of Robert E. Wieland Jr., David L. (Susie) Wieland, Malcolm B. Wieland, Dean B. (Hannah) Creed; dear grandfather and great-grandfather, and loyal friend. He served in the Army Air Corps as a B-29 Navigator in the Pacific theater during World War II, attaining the rank of Captain in the Air Force Reserve. After graduating from Washington University Law School in 1951, he practiced law for many years before becoming an Administrative Law Judge for the State of Missouri Division of Workers Compensation until his retirement in 1998. Upon moving to South Carolina, he was an active member in operations missions of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Charleston Flotilla 12-8. Services: A private service and interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri at a later date.



