Murrey, Robert Earle Bob Robert Bob Murrey was a lifelong educator; teacher, coach, sports/ athletic administrator, referee, businessman, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at age 90 in Columbia, MO, where he had lived since 2007. Prior to moving to Columbia, he was a resident of Ladue, MO for 46 years. He was a congregation member of Bethel Lutheran Church in University City, MO, for almost 60 years and regularly attended the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, MO, since 2009. Bob was an avid sports fan with a tradition of attending the Final Four each year with his family (by his count he attended 56 of the last 60). He enjoyed attending football and basketball games at his alma mater Mizzou and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He looked forward to seeing his Columbia friends and former coaches every morning at the Hy-Vee in Columbia. Bob made lifelong friends throughout every stop in his career and stayed connected with his many friends, coaching contemporaries, former players, high school and college teammates, fraternity brothers, etc. He cherished the time he spent passing on his wisdom and advice to his children and grandchildren. His zest for life left its mark on his family and many friends and he has been an inspiration to us all for how to fully live one's life. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Margaret Diane Murrey and a son, Robert. He is survived by two sons, Matthew (Sue Ellen) of Wellesley, MA, and Michael (Susan) of Western Springs, IL; a daughter, Meg Caplis (Jim) of Alpharetta, GA; his brother, William (Thelma) Murrey of Kennesaw, GA; eight grandchildren: Catherine Murrey, Ryan Murrey, James Murrey, William Murrey, Thomas Caplis, Molly Caplis, Annie Caplis, and Maddie Caplis; and his life companion since 2006, Virginia (Ginny) Northcutt; her son Jeff Fetterhoff (Amy) of Lake St. Louis; daughter Jennifer Mortimore (Jon) of Lake St. Louis; and her five grandchildren: Sydney Fetterhoff, Carter Fetterhoff, Jeffrey Fetterhoff, Christopher Mortimore, and Samuel Mortimore. Services: A private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be held on March 21, 2019, followed by a memorial service which will be held at 2:00 P.M. on March 21, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 7001 Forsyth Blvd. in University City, MO. A second memorial service will be held in Columbia, MO later this spring at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: NABC Foundation Benevolent FundIn Memory of Robert E. Murrey, ATTN: Stephanie Witcher, 1111 Main Street - Suite 1000, Kansas City, MO 64105-2136. Funeral Services by Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Rd., Clayton, MO 63105. For complete obituary see









