Holt, Robert Edward Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Marian G. Holt (nee Shoults); dear father of Diane (Craig) Mueller; dear grandfather of Sean Mueller; our dear brother -in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, July 25, 3-8 p.m., then taken to Salem Lutheran Church (8343 Gravois Rd., 63123) on Friday, July 26, for visitation at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. Mr. Holt was retired from Teamsters Local #682 and member of American Legion Post #111. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Salem Lutheran Church or deGreeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 23, 2019