St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward Holt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edward Holt Obituary
Holt, Robert Edward Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Marian G. Holt (nee Shoults); dear father of Diane (Craig) Mueller; dear grandfather of Sean Mueller; our dear brother -in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, July 25, 3-8 p.m., then taken to Salem Lutheran Church (8343 Gravois Rd., 63123) on Friday, July 26, for visitation at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. Mr. Holt was retired from Teamsters Local #682 and member of American Legion Post #111. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Salem Lutheran Church or deGreeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now