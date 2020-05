Or Copy this URL to Share

Einspanier, Robert 79 died 5 months after his wife Gail. May 22 would have marked their 55th anniversary. Bob will be very missed by his daughter Krista (Larry); sister Jeanne Nearman (Lance). So many loved ones: cousin Jim & family, the Sheeran's, friends in STL & FLA. Parents were Herman Einspanier & Marian (nee Probst). A memorial will be determined later. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to MDA or Parkinsons.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store