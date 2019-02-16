Robert Emmett "Bob" Myers Jr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Emmett "Bob" Myers Jr..

Myers, Robert Bob Emmett Jr. died February 8, 2019, in his home at Laclede Groves in Webster Groves, MO. He was a 1948 graduate of Webster Groves High School and Washington University in 1952. He was employed by Horner & Schifrin and Myers, Keller, & Beyers companies as a professional surveyor and engineer. Myers was the first State Land Surveyor of Missouri, pioneering the Land Survey Program. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Robert E Myers, Sr. and Ella Mae Myers, and his wife Virginia Peterson Myers. He is survived by a sister, Dorothy (Robert) Stremmel; his 4 children John Myers, Beth (Scott) Dickerhoff, Martin Myers, and Paul (Lela) Myers; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 1 p.m. in the Laclede Groves Chapel, 723 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, Missouri. More details can be found at www.stlouiscremation.com/obituary/robert-e-myers.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.