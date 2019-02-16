Myers, Robert Bob Emmett Jr. died February 8, 2019, in his home at Laclede Groves in Webster Groves, MO. He was a 1948 graduate of Webster Groves High School and Washington University in 1952. He was employed by Horner & Schifrin and Myers, Keller, & Beyers companies as a professional surveyor and engineer. Myers was the first State Land Surveyor of Missouri, pioneering the Land Survey Program. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Robert E Myers, Sr. and Ella Mae Myers, and his wife Virginia Peterson Myers. He is survived by a sister, Dorothy (Robert) Stremmel; his 4 children John Myers, Beth (Scott) Dickerhoff, Martin Myers, and Paul (Lela) Myers; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 1 p.m. in the Laclede Groves Chapel, 723 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, Missouri. More details can be found at www.stlouiscremation.com/obituary/robert-e-myers.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019