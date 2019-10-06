Kellerman Sr., Robert "Bob" Eugene

age 87, of Reeds Spring, MO, passed away September 13, 2019. He was born May 5, 1932, in Flat River, MO, the son of William and Virginia (Forrester) Kellerman. Bob was joined in marriage December 24, 1955, to Thelma Louise Hull.

Bob proudly served our country in the U.S Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0637.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Robert Eugene Kellerman, Jr. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Louise Kellerman of Reeds Spring, MO; a son, James Mark Kellerman Sr. and significant other Donna Godi of Kirkwood, MO; his grandchildren: James Mark Kellerman, Jr., Adam Joseph Kellerman and wife Jasmina; and a great-granddaughter, Annabelle Kellerman.

Services: Inurnment with full military honors will be held 12:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO. To leave an online condolence please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com .