Kresko, Robert Eugene of Gulfstream Florida passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born August 8, 1934 in St. Louis to Walter and Della Lenihan Kresko. He was preceded in death by his brother Walter John Kresko Junior. Bob was first generation American and was proud of his Polish-Irish heritage. He married Dorotha Nelle Siefert of Pine Bluff, Arkansas on April 15, 1961. He leaves his wife and children Robert and Timothy Kresko of St. Louis, and Anne Worth of New York. Also grandchildren Eden, Reid, and Grace Kresko of St. Louis and Henry Worth of New York. Bob fought cancer for three years but lived a wonderful life for eighty two years. His education began at St. Georges Grade School, followed by St. Mary's High School, and later Brown University after service in the United States Marine Corps. He entered the Real Estate Business in 1960 with the Bakewell Corporation. In 1967, he joined the Trammell Crow Company of Dallas as one of its earliest partners, immediately taking responsibility for developments in St. Louis and later opened offices in six midwestern cities. In 1987 he assumed the role of Managing Partner and retired in 1990. After retirement Bob and Peter Krombach formed Krombach Partners. Bob continued to work daily thru the end of 2019. Bob believed in giving back, including but not limited to, the Kresko Family Victorian Garden at Missouri Botanical, regretably, a Chinese Bronze Collection at the St. Louis Art Museum, and together with his friend Lester Miller, the football field at St. Mary's High School, the Kresko Scholarship at Brown, and a second scholarship at Brown named for his friend the late Chapin Newhard. Bob served on both for profit and non profit boards, including Centere Trust, Missouri Botanical, Brown University, and Stifel Nicolaus. Bob was thankful for all of his family and friends who supported him throughout his life. Services: A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden or the Semper Fi Fund. www.boppchapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.