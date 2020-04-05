Ryffel, Robert "Bob" Eugene

March 25, 2020. Beloved son of the late Eugene and Bernice Ryffel; dear brother of the late Shirley Ryffel and Rita (Ryffel) Gach; cherished uncle of Laura Gach Ross, Sandra Gach and Lynn (Gach) Wieber. Robert attended the University of Missouri under the GI Bill after serving in both the Navy and the Marines. At Mizzou he wrote award-winning fiction and received his bachelor's degree in journalism. As an investigative reporter and eventually Bureau Chief at the St. Louis Globe-Democrat, Robert pursued his passion for capturing the real story and received many accolades for his reporting. Robert went on to found Ryffel and Associates Inc., a public relations firm based in Florissant. He traveled widely, including memorable trips to Mexico and Egypt. He will be remembered by family and friends for his love of adventure, great sense of humor and indomitable spirit. Mass will be held in his honor on ?/?/20, with memorial service to follow at a later date. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Florissant. A HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center service.