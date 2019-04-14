|
Wood, Robert Eugene passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Verna (nee Hunt) and the late Ann (nee Tidwell) Wood; loving father of M. Robert (Darlene) Wood, Kenneth (Chelly) Wood, Alena (Odis) Pickens and Janna (Michael) Williams; dearest grandfather of Kayla, Rocky, Aronne, Adam, Justice, Khaya, Leiah, Makenna, Michael II, Noel, Quinn and River; dear brother of RoseMary Hall; dear brother-in- law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Robert proudly served with the U.S. Navy from 1960- 1964. Services: Funeral service at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 901 Barracksview Rd., Tuesday, April 16, at 12 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, Monday, April 15, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019