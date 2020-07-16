Abbott, Robert F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife Carol Abbott, his brother William Abbott & sister Helen Summers, his children; Mary (James) Lassetter, Paul Abbott, & Philip (Helen) Abbott, grandchildren; Michael, Diana, Kaysie, & Kate, and great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril & Adele Abbott, and sisters; Patricia Biby, Mary Abbott, & Martha Flynn. Born in St. Louis, March 11, 1932, he graduated McBride HS 1950 and SLU 1954. Commissioned in the Air Force, he served active duty 1955-58. He had a 40-year career in systems development.

Services: No visitation; Funeral Mass, Thursday, July 16, 2020, 10 a.m., Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church, burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.