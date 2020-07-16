1/
Robert F. Abbott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Abbott, Robert F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife Carol Abbott, his brother William Abbott & sister Helen Summers, his children; Mary (James) Lassetter, Paul Abbott, & Philip (Helen) Abbott, grandchildren; Michael, Diana, Kaysie, & Kate, and great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril & Adele Abbott, and sisters; Patricia Biby, Mary Abbott, & Martha Flynn. Born in St. Louis, March 11, 1932, he graduated McBride HS 1950 and SLU 1954. Commissioned in the Air Force, he served active duty 1955-58. He had a 40-year career in systems development.

Services: No visitation; Funeral Mass, Thursday, July 16, 2020, 10 a.m., Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church, burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved