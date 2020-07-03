Bertani, Robert F. "Bob"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday July 1, 2020. Loving husband of Stella M. Bertani (nee Puricelli); cherished father of Angela (Stephen) Kalinowski; treasured grandfather of Christian, Matthew and Grace Kalinowski; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, July 9, 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., then to St. Ambrose Catholic Church for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. (Masks required for visitation, funeral Mass, and burial). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Carmelite Monastery (Jefferson City, MO) appreciated.