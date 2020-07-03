1/
Robert F. "Bob" Bertani
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bertani, Robert F. "Bob"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday July 1, 2020. Loving husband of Stella M. Bertani (nee Puricelli); cherished father of Angela (Stephen) Kalinowski; treasured grandfather of Christian, Matthew and Grace Kalinowski; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, July 9, 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., then to St. Ambrose Catholic Church for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. (Masks required for visitation, funeral Mass, and burial). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Carmelite Monastery (Jefferson City, MO) appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved