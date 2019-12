Doelling, Robert F.

95, passed away on 12/8/19. Beloved husband of 73 years to Priscilla Doelling (nee Gaebe); dear father of Tim (Midge) Doelling, Ned (Michele) Doelling, and Amy (Dan, deceased) Seymour, 4 grandsons. 5 great-grandchildren.

Services: Visit. Sat. 12/14, from 10am until time of service at 11:30 am, both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons F.H. (7027 Gravois Ave.). Int Zion Cemetery (Addieville, IL.)