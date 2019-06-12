Duclos, Robert F. Bussie resting at peace on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Ellen DuClos (nee Brunner); loving father of Barbara (Larry) Tegel and Don DuClos; dear grandpa of Cara Tegel and Lauren (Alex) English; dearest great-grandpa of Mason Russell, Meg Mohme and Harry English; loving brother of Virginia Greene and the late Jack, Richard, Thomas and Henrietta; our dear uncle and friend. Services: Services will begin for Bussie on Thursday, June 13, 10:15 AM at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, 63031 then proceed to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church for 11 AM Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Missouri Veteran's Home appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, June 12th from 4-8 PM. Online condolences and guestbook may found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019