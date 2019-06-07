Klaus, Robert F. of Wentzville, MO, on Wed., June 5, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Donna Oelklaus Klaus. Dear father of Bev (Bob) Kersting, Chris (Christy) Klaus, Joe (Lisa) Klaus, and David (Chris) Klaus. Grandfather of 11, great grandfather of 1. Brother of Jack Klaus, Jacqueline Holmes, and Mary Cambron. Services: Mass Mon., June 10, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Theodore Church in Flint Hill. Burial in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Theodore Church, Leukemia/Lymphoma Foundation, or Downs Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis. Visitation at the Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville on Sunday from 12-4 PM
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019