Kuhn, Robert F.

Entered into rest, Mon., Feb. 3, 2020. Dear husband of Mary Kuhn (nee Brady); dear father of Emily Kuhn and Julie (Michael) Cornoni; dear son of the late Anthony and the late Mary Ann Kuhn; dear grandfather of Liliana Cornoni; dear brother of Susan (the late Tom) Kramer, Thomas (Mickey) Kuhn, Margaret (the late Jeff) Stout, and the late Michael Kuhn; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. While a successful man, the biggest gift Bob gave his family was his time. He had many stories to tell and jokes to share. He loved and respected the outdoors. It is where he found peace and inspiration.

Services: Join us for a celebration of life on Sun., March 8 at Greenbriar Hills Country Club from 4 – 7 p.m. Contributions to St. Louis Children's Hospital or Missouri Department of Conservation appreciated.

