on Monday, June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia Nichols (nee Williams); loving father of Christine (Brian) Moore, Catherine Nichols and Robert Jr. (Susan) Nichols; cherished grandfather of Brianne (Andrew) Rivers, Lauren (Mike) Krumm, Cameron Moore, Caitlyn and Jordan Buckner and Marina Nichols; dearest great-grandfather of Hayden Buckner and Charlotte Krumm; dear brother of Constance Smith and Susan Ryan. Our dear uncle and friend to many. Mr. Nichols was a sports official and a proud member of UAW Local #110. Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thurs., June 25, 9 a.m. Int. Sunset Cemetery. Vis. Wed. from 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2020.
