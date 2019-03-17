St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Saak, Robert F. Went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Saak and former husband of Carol Saak; loving father of Mary Ellen (Tom) Meinert and Barbara (Tim) Saak; stepfather of Kathleen (Steve) Sigman and Keith (Julie) Kulawiec; dear grandfather to Ashley, Andrew, Travis, Michael, Jessica and Laura. Our dear great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, March 18, at 1 p.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Contributions to the American appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
