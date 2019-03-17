|
Saak, Robert F. Went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Saak and former husband of Carol Saak; loving father of Mary Ellen (Tom) Meinert and Barbara (Tim) Saak; stepfather of Kathleen (Steve) Sigman and Keith (Julie) Kulawiec; dear grandfather to Ashley, Andrew, Travis, Michael, Jessica and Laura. Our dear great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, March 18, at 1 p.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Contributions to the American appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019