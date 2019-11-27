St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
Robert F. Suter

Robert F. Suter Obituary

Suter, Robert F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Carole A. Suter (nee Pancoast); dear father of Lisa (Daniel) Graessle, Eric (Tina) and Jeffrey Suter; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 13; dear brother of Ronald L. Suter. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Mr. Suter was in the US Navy Seabees and was a member of K of C Council and the St. Louis Metro Singers. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
