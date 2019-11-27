|
Suter, Robert F.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Carole A. Suter (nee Pancoast); dear father of Lisa (Daniel) Graessle, Eric (Tina) and Jeffrey Suter; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 13; dear brother of Ronald L. Suter. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Mr. Suter was in the US Navy Seabees and was a member of K of C Council and the St. Louis Metro Singers. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019