Wittling, Robert F. Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie Wittling; dearest father of Robert (Cheryl), Ted and the late William Wittling; dear grandpa of Lori Barlow and Randy Wittling; great-grandpa of Kaylee, Keara and Kristie Barlow; son of the late Joseph and Lucille Wittling; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Memorial Visitation Wed., February 20, 10:00 a.m. until Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019