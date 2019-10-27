|
Blomquist, Robert Fahlin
Robert Fahlin Blomquist was born on January 25, 1931 in Jamestown, New York, the son of Karl and Edith Fahlin Blomquist, both immigrants from Bollnas, Sweden.
Although Bob was born in the heart of the depression; no depression was going to keep him down. His mother claimed Bob was born with a smile, and that smile rarely left his lips for the ensuing 88 years.
In his teens, Bob aspired to be an actor, and throughout his life as a Marine, a salesman, a manager, and an entrepreneur, his love of both excitement and the spotlight shone through. He met the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Barbara, as only he could-- on a double date with another girl. Once joined, they could never be parted, through promotions which took them and their three children to Milwaukee, Syracuse, Detroit, and, finally, Saint Louis.
Bob grew up in Jamestown, New York and graduated from Northwestern University. He started graduate school, but the Korean War took precedence. Bob was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 to 1955, and spent most of that time in Korea and Japan with the Reconnaissance Company, 1st Marine Division.
After the Marine Corps, Bob joined Alcoa and held sales management positions in Milwaukee, Syracuse, Detroit and St. Louis. He retired from Alcoa after 31 years and spent the next 20 years as President of Baybridge International. He also served on company, non-profit and private club Boards.
Bob had a fervent love of the game of golf which started when he was twelve years old caddying for his father. His frustrated father threw his bag of clubs into a pond and told his son they were his if he wanted to swim out to get them. Those were Bob's first clubs. He knew well all the golf courses and clubs everywhere he lived. Algonquin Golf Club was his second home in St. Louis.
While he thrived in his role as a provider for his family, they (and his many friends) will always remember him as an eminently patient, caring, supportive man with an enormous zest for life and a sense of humor to match. And about that smile he was born with? It proved contagious to nearly everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Louise Blomquist (nee Taylor). Also surviving are his daughter, Susan VanDoren (Scott) of Springfield, Missouri, and sons David Taylor Blomquist of Park City, Utah and James Fahlin Blomquist of St. Louis, Missouri, granddaughter Christine VanDoren and grandson Jacob VanDoren and a sister, Karen Blomquist Struckman (Russell) of Denver, Colorado, and thirteen nieces and nephews.
His ever-present optimism and appreciation of life will be greatly missed.
Services will be private.