Jekel, Robert Frederick of Oakville, MO, passed away on Saturday January 5, 2019 at the age of 79. Devoted and loving husband of 58 years to Patricia (Arson) Jekel; loving father of Robert Mark Jekel (deceased) and Jody (Jekel) Frederick; cherished grandfather of Beck (Anne) Jekel, Jennifer JekelFarrell, Robert Chad Fiedler, Noelle Jekel and Casey Fiedler. Adored great grandfather, loving brother, brother-in-law of Barbara Mueller, and uncle. He had such an influence on so many lives, made so many friends across the world through his love of hunting and as the owner of Game Bag Archery Range. Services: The family is being served by Cremation Society of Missouri. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday March 23, 2019 at Occasions, 9451 Gentry Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63125. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Missouri Chapter https://act.alz.org/site/Donation Pathways Hospice & Palliative Care, 14805 N. Outer 40 Rd., Ste 160, Chesterfield, MO 63017. https://www.newlifestyles.com/listings/pathways-hospice-palliative-care-chesterfield-mo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019