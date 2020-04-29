Ostmann, Robert Frederick of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Erleen Goos Ostmann; cherished son of the late August and Mabel Bushdiecker Ostmann; devoted father of Julie (Daryl) Rhodes and Carolyn (Eric) Token; loving grandfather of David (Courtney) and Stephanie Rhodes; Ryan (fiancé Emma), Allison, and Alex Token; and great-grandfather of Cameron Rhodes. He was preceded in death by his infant son Paul Robert Ostmann. Robert was born December 29, 1927 in St. Louis, MO. He grew up in St. Charles, working in his parents' grocery store, Ostmann Market, as a butcher. He was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Charles in 1943. He married Erleen J. Goos on October 13, 1957 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Old Monroe, MO and became a member there in 1969. Robert and Erleen were blessed with over 62 years together. Robert was a 1945 graduate of St. Charles High School. He graduated from Missouri School of Mines in Rolla in 1949 with a Mechanical Engineering degree and earned a varsity letter on the Rifle Team. In 1950 Robert enlisted in the United States Navy, was sent to Great Lakes, IL as a Seaman Recruit and was assigned to Seaplane Squadron VP-47, home ported in San Diego. After receiving a commission as an Ensign, he was assigned to the Destroyer Escort Wiseman, DE-667 and sent to Masan, Korea. After leaving the Navy, Robert worked as an engineer for Olin, Wagner Electric, and Emerson Electric, and retired in 1990. Robert loved the outdoors and made seven canoe trips on the Canadian border. He especially loved the Missouri River and regularly canoed to his favorite little destination about 3 miles upriver. He loved spending time at the farm in Old Monroe. He had a lifelong love of airplanes and could often be found in the backyard porch swing watching the planes fly over. He had an amazing ability to recall and tell a joke for any situation or topic. He was a very special person and will be greatly missed. Burial was in St. Paul United Church of Christ Cemetery in Old Monroe. Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 3838 East Highway 47, P.O. Box 253, Winfield, MO 63389. Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.