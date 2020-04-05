Schraut, Robert Frederick Jr.

79, fortified with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois Anne (nee Striebel) Schraut of 56 years; beloved father of Lori Manda (Bill), Mark Schraut (Susan), Brian Schraut (Kristen). Preceded in death by grandchildren Eric Manda and Stephanie Manda. Beloved Grampie of Melissa, Matthew, Kristen and Nicole Manda; Sarah, Emily, Megan and Andrew Schraut; Ben, Aubrey and Ellie Schraut. Beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Founder of Schraut Heating and Cooling, longtime member of the Lions Club, and member of Assumption of Matese Parish. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to a cause that you find dear to your heart.

Services: A Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial in Assumption of Matese Cemetery.