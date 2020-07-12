1/
Robert G. Castaldi Sr.
Castaldi, Robert G., Sr.

Friday, July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol Castaldi (nee Schnelting); dear father of Kelly (Peter) Anderson, Robert Jr. (Sandra) and the late Rocky Castaldi; dear grandfather of Erika, Kayla, Cordell, James, Emily, Bella, Hannah, Jessica, Jack and Tony; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, July 14, 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
