Kugler, Robert G.

Age 55, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Beloved son of William L. Kugler and the late Bonnie J. Kugler (nee Davis); loving father of Madeline Marie Kugler and Mason McKinley Kugler; cherished brother of Deborah Kugler-Stubbs; former husband of Christina L. Kugler (nee Roth); dear nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Robert was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 9, 1964. He graduated from Grand Blanc High School in Grand Blanc, Michigan and then from the University of Denver in 1989 with a degree in Business Management. In 1995, after much experience in the packaging industry, he formed his own packaging machinery and supplies distributorship in St. Louis, Missouri where he served as the President, CEO and principal owner of Omega Packaging, Inc. for the past 25 years.

Robert's accomplishments were many, but, by far, his greatest source of pride and joy were his children, Madeline and Mason. Robert loved his children very much, played an active role in their lives, and was extremely proud of all of their achievements.

Throughout his life he enjoyed participating in many outdoor sports with skiing, canoeing, hiking, and fishing being among his favorites. He passed on his love of outdoor sports to both of his children. He will be greatly missed.

Services: A Memorial Gathering will begin at 9:30 a.m. until Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis MO 63131. If desired, memorials may be submitted to Covenant Christian School. www.boppchapel.com