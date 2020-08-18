1/1
Robert G. Kugler
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kugler, Robert G.

Age 55, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Beloved son of William L. Kugler and the late Bonnie J. Kugler (nee Davis); loving father of Madeline Marie Kugler and Mason McKinley Kugler; cherished brother of Deborah Kugler-Stubbs; former husband of Christina L. Kugler (nee Roth); dear nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Robert was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 9, 1964. He graduated from Grand Blanc High School in Grand Blanc, Michigan and then from the University of Denver in 1989 with a degree in Business Management. In 1995, after much experience in the packaging industry, he formed his own packaging machinery and supplies distributorship in St. Louis, Missouri where he served as the President, CEO and principal owner of Omega Packaging, Inc. for the past 25 years.

Robert's accomplishments were many, but, by far, his greatest source of pride and joy were his children, Madeline and Mason. Robert loved his children very much, played an active role in their lives, and was extremely proud of all of their achievements.

Throughout his life he enjoyed participating in many outdoor sports with skiing, canoeing, hiking, and fishing being among his favorites. He passed on his love of outdoor sports to both of his children. He will be greatly missed.

Services: A Memorial Gathering will begin at 9:30 a.m. until Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis MO 63131. If desired, memorials may be submitted to Covenant Christian School. www.boppchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved