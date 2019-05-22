St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Robert G. Kummer Jr.

Robert G. Kummer Jr. Obituary
Kummer, Robert G. Jr. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Joann Kummer (nee Johnson); father of Robert G. III (Pat), Richard J. (Barb) and Michael A. (Pat) Kummer and Mary E. (Ken) Shaw; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 10; brother of G. Glenn (late Kate) Kummer; dear uncle, great-uncle and friend. Member of and past officer of St. Louis Assembly, K of C Honor Guard and DuBourg Council 4099. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, May 25, 8:15 a.m.-10:15 a.m. with Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
