Kummer, Robert G. Jr. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Joann Kummer (nee Johnson); father of Robert G. III (Pat), Richard J. (Barb) and Michael A. (Pat) Kummer and Mary E. (Ken) Shaw; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 10; brother of G. Glenn (late Kate) Kummer; dear uncle, great-uncle and friend. Member of and past officer of St. Louis Assembly, K of C Honor Guard and DuBourg Council 4099. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, May 25, 8:15 a.m.-10:15 a.m. with Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019