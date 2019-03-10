St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Roy, Robert G. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Mindy Roy (nee Kersey) for 41 years; loving father of Andrew Roy; dearest brother of Larry (Jo) and Dennis (Karen) Roy, Judy (Damian) Westrich, Mary Ann Kohn and the late Pat Roy and Richard Roy; our dear uncle of 11, great-uncle, Godfather, cousin and friend. Bob always had a funny commentary on life. He was witty, creative, artistic, musical and loved Cardinal's baseball. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, March 15, 4-8 p.m. with memorial Mass at St. Matthias Church on Saturday, March 16, 10:00 a.m. Memorials to or St. Matthias Church appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
