Schumann, Robert G. Robert G. Schumann 92 passed away May 8, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Dear Father of Peggy (Robert) Jackson, Robert (Denise) Schumann Jr., Michael Schumann. Dear Grandfather, step Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Friend.Proud Veteran, Scottish Rite, NECA and IBEW member. Longtime owner and patriarch of National Electrical Contracting. Private service and burial. Memorial contributions to Salvation Army in lieu of flowers appreciated.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.
