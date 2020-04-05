Robert G. Taylor (1944 - 2020)
  • "Sharon, we are grateful for everything Robert and your..."
    - Lance Hoelscher
  • "Your Family is in our thoughts and Prayers. "
    - Scott and Jackie Schutte
  • "Robert was always concerned about other people such as his..."
    - Marc Schoenfeld
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with your family He was a true..."
    - Patti (Salinas) Monteith
  • "My deepest condolences to Sharon, Jamie, and Julie along..."
    - Susan Ryan
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Taylor, Robert G.

of Chesterfield passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of 75. He was the devoted husband of Sharon Taylor (nee Hamilton) for 48 years; caring father of Julie (Paul) Fournier and Jamie Taylor (Marshall Lipps); proud grandpa of Elliott and Ben; brother of William (Rosie) Taylor; brother-in-law of Cathy Fox; and an uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Robert graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a BA in Business in 1973. He was president and CEO of Wireless USA. Throughout his life, Robert enjoyed travel, cycling, and spending time with his family and many friends. Robert had a deep passion for his work, and was truly devoted to his employees. He had a thirst for knowledge, and constantly sought to learn more about the world, both past and present. Blessed with the gift of gab, Robert never met a stranger who did not quickly become a new friend. He always appreciated a good (or bad) joke. Robert left his mark on the world, and will be missed by many. He wanted everyone to remember to be kind to one another.

Services: Given these unknown times, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Robert's memory, the family suggests St. Louis BWorks (bworks.org) or a . A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
