Wilkins, The Honorable Judge Robert G. Robert G. Wilkins, of High Ridge, Missouri was born September 6, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri to Thomas and Anna (nee Fink) Wilkins and entered into rest Thursday, April 23, at the age of 73 years, 7 months and 15 days. He is preceded in death by his parents and he is survived by his wife Sandra (nee Blackwell) Wilkins; Three (3) children his son Robert J. (Kathleen) Wilkins of Kirkwood, Missouri, and step sons Brandon (Lisa) Bedore of Potosi, Missouri and Robert (Jennifer) Bedore of Utah. Seven; (7) grandchildren Harper Wilkins, Callum Wilkins, Alexis Bedore, Dakota Bedore, Brianna Bedore, Brooks Bedore and Taryn Bedore. Two (2) great grandchildren Aliza Tarpley and Nolan Tarpley. One (1) sister Judy Shrout and many other family and friends. Bob was Elected Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney in 1994 and proudly served from 1995 – 2006. During his time as Prosecutor, he founded the Children's Advocacy Center and served as Executive Board President from 2000 – 2006. He also helped to create the Jefferson County drug court and domestic violence program. He was a member of the National District Attorneys Association and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys where he proudly served as President in 2005. After his years of service in the Prosecutor's office, in 2007 he was elected as Circuit Judge serving the county in Circuit 23, Division 1 until retirement in 2016. During his time in office as a Prosecutor and a Judge, he was the recipient of numerous awards. He was also a member of the House Springs Lions Club and served as Club President 1999-2000. Services: Funeral services will be private followed by a public Visitation on Monday, April 27 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri. Visitation will be organized in small gatherings with attendees receiving numbers when they arrive on-site, remaining in their cars and entering when they are invited by number. Attendees will also be able to participate in a Memorial Procession while remaining in their cars. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Pancreatic Cancer Society or to Child Advocacy. Family and friends are also able to share and review stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill. Services will be recorded and may be viewed at the Chapel Hill website.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.