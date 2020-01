Poertner, Robert "Bob" George

passed away peacefully on Dec 21, 2019 at age 98. Born in St. Louis, MO on Nov 19, 1921 to Oscar and Elma Poertner. Beloved husband of Helen Poertner for over 75 years.

US Navy from 1943 to 1946. Worked at Aeronautical Chart and Information Center, St. Louis until retiring in 1972. In 1980, moved to Sierra Vista, AZ.

Preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings. Survived by wife, Helen Poertner, children Carol (Cook), Terry, Roland, and Ronald, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren.