Kuhlman Jr. , Robert (Jerry) Gerald
Kuhlman Jr., Robert Gerald (Jerry) loving husband of Toni nee Massucci; father/ father in law of Anna (Tim Carrigan), Elizabeth (Dustin) Hawkins. Grandfather of Lauren Hawkins. Brother of Kathy (Carl dec.) Miller, Marybeth (Ron) Hopkins, Margie dec (Mike) Sherrel, Joe (Laura) Kuhlman, Connie (Bob) Evers. Brother in law of Raylene Eldridge, Renee Lino and Lisa Massucci. Uncle and friend to many. Jerry retired from St. Louis Zoo, founding member of Sunday Morning Rugby Club and member of Knight of Columbus Council 4429. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Louis Zoo or .
Services: Memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Church Columbia, IL Friday September 27, 2019 11am.