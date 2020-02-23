Goudy, Robert

died of COPD February 12, 2020. He graduated from Hazelwood HS in 1967 and almost immediately joined the Navy during the height of the Vietnam War. His memorial service will be with full military honors, in Pensacola, Florida, February 25, 2020. Please send a donation to Cardinals Care for children, instead of flowers.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Leslie, sons Jon and Aaron, sisters Carolyn, Pat and Linda Beth, and grandchild Kyla. He said he was at peace with his life, and died in his sleep. If we all could say the same at the end of our lives. Rest in Peace, Bobby.