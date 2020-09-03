Powers, Robert Graham "Bob"

74, passed away on August 29, 2020 at DeGreeff Hospice in Saint Louis, MO. He was born on May 12, 1946 to Richard and Marie Powers and spent his childhood in Wilmington, IL. He leaves his wife, Mary Kellogg; sons, Timothy (Kelley) and Richard; grand-children, Nicholas and Katie; brother Charles (Dee) and beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Services: Saint Francis Xavier College Church on September 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. (also via Livestream on YouTube). COVID-19 precautions apply including mask wearing, social distancing and a limited capacity of 125. Please visit STL Cremation at https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/robert-

graham-bob-powers/for full obituary and funeral details.