Guilliams, Robert "Jumbo" born in St. Louis on July 10, 1947. He passed surrounded by family on April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his dear son, Craig, parents, Ettle and Ruth (nee Menzenworth), brother in law Bill Talleur, and former wife and mother of three of his children, Barbara (nee Weiss) Baker. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary "Ozzie" (nee Oswald), his children, Jeffrey (Lori) Guilliams, Julie (John) Krejci, Jaime (Melissa) Brendle, and Danielle (Joshua) Ribbing, also his seven beloved grandchildren. He was a cherished brother, brother in law, uncle, godfather, cousin, loved by many. He played in the WGSMAC Indian Ball Club and was inducted into the St. Louis Softball Hall of Fame. A retired truck driver, Bob will be remembered as having the biggest heart. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to remember Bob.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.