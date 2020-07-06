Guilliams, Robert "Jumbo"

born in St. Louis on July 10, 1947. He passed surrounded by family on April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his dear son, Craig, parents, Ettle and Ruth (nee Menzenworth), brother in law Bill Talleur, and former wife and mother of three of his children, Barbara (nee Weiss) Baker. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary "Ozzie" (nee Oswald), his children, Jeffrey (Lori) Guilliams, Julie (John) Krejci, Jaime (Melissa) Brendle, and Danielle (Joshua) Ribbing, also his seven beloved grandchildren. He was a cherished brother, brother in law, uncle, godfather, cousin, loved by many. He played in the WGSMAC Indian Ball Club and was inducted into the St. Louis Softball Hall of Fame. A retired truck driver, Bob will be remembered as having the biggest heart.

Services: There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob on Saturday, July 11 at the old Teamster's Local 688 Camp in Pevely, MO at 1230 Abbey Ln. Pevely, MO 63070, Pavilion #3, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. If friends do not feel comfortable coming to the celebration due to COVID-19, the family would appreciate visits from a distance in your vehicle to pay your respects. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob's name to the local St. Louis Parkinson's Foundation at 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017.