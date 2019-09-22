|
Hamann, Robert 'Dennis'
Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy Hamann (nee Schaefer) for 42 years; dear son of Marie and the late Robert Hamann; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and neighbor.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Tuesday, September 24, 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019