Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Robert "Dennis" Hamann Obituary

Hamann, Robert 'Dennis'

Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy Hamann (nee Schaefer) for 42 years; dear son of Marie and the late Robert Hamann; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and neighbor.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Tuesday, September 24, 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
