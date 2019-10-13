Robert "Bob" Hammon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Hammon.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hammon, Robert "Bob"

Age 84, of St. Louis, MO peacefully entered into Heavenly rest in his Savior's arms on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Loving husband of Sharon (nee Hilgeman) Hammon; dear father of Brian and Barry (Kristen) Hammon; dear grandfather of Nathan, Alex, Natalie, Ian & Josh Hammon; beloved brother of Gary Hammon; and beloved uncle.

Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS, South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. 63129 and on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracks View 63125.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.