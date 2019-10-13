Hammon, Robert "Bob"

Age 84, of St. Louis, MO peacefully entered into Heavenly rest in his Savior's arms on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Loving husband of Sharon (nee Hilgeman) Hammon; dear father of Brian and Barry (Kristen) Hammon; dear grandfather of Nathan, Alex, Natalie, Ian & Josh Hammon; beloved brother of Gary Hammon; and beloved uncle.

Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS, South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. 63129 and on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracks View 63125.