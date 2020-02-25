Hardin, Robert

Bob passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, at the age of 84 years.

Born in Alabama and raised in Little Rock, Bob attended undergrad at Saint Louis University before graduating with a degree in Medicine from University of Arkansas. He was honored to serve his country as a Captain in the Army from 1959-1961.

He met his sweetheart, Charlotte, at a summer CYO convention on Petite Jean Mountain and married her within the year. Together, they built their family and his pioneering anesthesiology practice in Belleville, IL where he served the St. Elizabeth's community for over 30 years.

He was active in his parish and in his children's schools and lives throughout his career and retired to his home town of Little Rock on his own slice of paradise.

He was the most generous and gentle man. It is his family's hope that he will always be remembered for his kindness, intellect and wise counsel.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Charlotte (nee Hiegel), and children, Dr. Brian, Cynthia Rossitch (John), Matthew, and Pam. He will be forever remembered as "Poppa" by his 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation will take place at 11 AM on Saturday, February 29th, at the St. Joseph's Church in Clayton, MO at 106 N. Meramec Ave. A Mass in Celebration of Bob's life will immediately follow at 12 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Bob to the .