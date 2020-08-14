Henkel, Robert "Bob"

86, of St. Charles, MO passed peacefully on Friday, August 7. Bob was born November 21, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Eugene Charles Henkel Jr. and Ellen Ross (Bristol) Henkel. He graduated from Brentwood High School in 1952. Following his graduation, he began working for McDonnell Douglas and earned his engineering degree from Washington University in St. Louis. Bob served in the US Navy.

Bob was an avid fisherman, both fresh water and deep sea, and enjoyed sailing and building historical model ships. He and his dear friend, Kay Dulle, travelled extensively throughout the world.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard and sister Mary Ellen Bolen. He is survived by his brother William (Judith), sister Sarah Ann Henkel, sister-in-law Heejin Henkel and brother-in-law Robert Bolen as well as 7 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairwinds Rivers Edge and St. Joseph's Hospital for their love and support.

Memorials for Bob are requested to National Maritime Historical Society.

Services: Memorial Visitation Friday, August 14th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109.

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com