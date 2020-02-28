Bondurant, Robert Henry Jr.

passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Marley Ann Herzog; loving father of David O. (Candice) Bondurant, Melissa A. Wright, Nicole M Bondurant and Stephen R. Bondurant; cherished grandfather of Brayden Bondurant, Elizabeth "Ellie" Bondurant and Colin Wright.

Robert retired as the Executive Director of the Missouri Physicians Program after 25 years of dedicated service.

Donations in Robert's honor may be made to MPHP, 1023 Executive Parkway, Suite 16, St. Louis, MO 63141.

Services: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Kriegshauser West Mortuary, 9450 Olive Blvd. Condolences may be offered at www.kriegshausermortuary.com