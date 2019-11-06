|
|
Brusatti, Robert Henry
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved Husband of 62 years to Frances (nee Pisani); loving father of Debbie (Kevin) Regan, Terrie (fiance Les Parsons) Smith, Robert (Shawn) Brusatti, and Chris (Judy) Brusatti; adoring Pa Pa to Kyle, Kay, Colin, Jenny, Caitlin, Theo, Ethan, Jared, Alayna, Gianni, Olivia, Gabreilla and Sofia; dearest great-grandfather of Brayden, Oliver, Colton and Camryn.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, November 7, 9:15 AM to St. Ambrose Catholic Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Forever. Visitation Wednesday, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019