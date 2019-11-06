St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Robert Henry Brusatti Obituary

Brusatti, Robert Henry

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved Husband of 62 years to Frances (nee Pisani); loving father of Debbie (Kevin) Regan, Terrie (fiance Les Parsons) Smith, Robert (Shawn) Brusatti, and Chris (Judy) Brusatti; adoring Pa Pa to Kyle, Kay, Colin, Jenny, Caitlin, Theo, Ethan, Jared, Alayna, Gianni, Olivia, Gabreilla and Sofia; dearest great-grandfather of Brayden, Oliver, Colton and Camryn.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, November 7, 9:15 AM to St. Ambrose Catholic Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Forever. Visitation Wednesday, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
