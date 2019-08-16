Wendt, Robert Herman

Robert Herman Wendt, age 95, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Springfield, Virginia. Predeceased by his first wife, Alvera Schnepel Wendt, he is survived by his second wife, Donnetta Patricia Spencer Wendt, his children Janis (Craig) Risch, Diane (Douglas) Dossin and Joel Robert Wendt and his grandchildren Claire (Joseph Regimbald) Dossin and Charlotte Dossin. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Born outside of Red Bud, Illinois, Robert was was drafted into the United States Army upon high school graduation and served in World War II from 1943 to 1945. He was a member of the 36th Division, 141st Infantry Regiment ("T-patchers"), that fought in the Battle of Montecassino, Italian Campaign. Robert was a Prisoner of War from February 1944 until the end of the war.

Robert graduated from Washington University in St. Louis and had a lifelong love of learning. He was a high school mathematics and science teacher and taught at Lutheran High School Central, Lutheran High School South, and Clayton High School in the St. Louis, Missouri area. He remained curious about the world until the end of his long life and he will be remembered as a kind and gentle man by all who knew him. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Clayton Education Foundation.