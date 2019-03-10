Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert Hess Koff. View Sign

Koff, Dr. Robert Hess Dr. Robert Hess Koff passed away at 80 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Riekes, four children, eight grandchildren, a brother, a brother-in-law, and countless colleagues, friends, and admirers. Dr. Koff was born in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from North Shore Country Day School's high school in 1957. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1961, and his doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Chicago in 1966 and studied as a postdoctoral fellow with Anna Freud. After launching his career with a faculty appointment at Stanford University, he returned to Chicago in 1972 to accept a position as the first dean of Roosevelt University's College of Education. In 1980, he moved to Albany, New York to serve as the Dean of the School of Education at the State University of New York (SUNY) Albany. In 1988, he took a position in St. Louis, Missouri as the senior vice-president of the Danforth Foundation, where he developed the Policy Makers Program for state legislators, the American Schools Superintendents (the forerunner of the Superintendents Roundtable), and the Jeff/Vander/Lou initiative to revitalize a neighborhood in St. Louis. Dr. Koff returned to academia in 2003 to serve as director of the Center for Advanced Learning at Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri. Dr. Koff was a prolific scholar, authoring or co-authoring more than 80 papers or monographs and four books. He also coauthored the Superintendents Fieldbook, which is used throughout the country at college and universities in the training of aspiring school superintendents. His vision has shaped American schools for the better and helped improve the lives of tens of thousands of children. Dr. Koff has always been committed to the best and most humane values of American life. The family kindly suggests that contributions be sent to either of the educational organizations Dr. Koff supported: The National Superintendents Roundtable or St. Louis Internship Program (SLIP). National Superintendents Roundtable: 9425 35th Avenue, NE; Suite E Seattle, Washington 98115. Dr. Koff was passionate about and dedicated to all levels of education. He was the driving force behind the creation of the National Superintendents Roundtable, a professional development association that revealed cutting edge theory and practice about school improvement. St. Louis Internship Program: 4232 Forest Park Avenue; Room 1027 Saint Louis, Missouri 63108. Since the beginning of the St. Louis Internship Program (SLIP) in 1992, Dr. Koff has unwaveringly invested his time, talents and resources to help shape SLIP's approach to mitigate educational disparities for all the students SLIP serves. SLIP is an organization that provides inner city high school students with summer paid internships, job readiness training and educational and career development activities. SLIP has an amazing award-winning history and has been replicated in 38 cities.

