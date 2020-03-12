Wynn, Robert Houston "Robby"

was born May 13, 1968 in Kansas City, KS to Robert H. and Terry Wynn. Robby and his family lived in Washington and Clinton, OK and St. Louis, Missouri. Robby attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University. After college, he worked in the oil industry in Western Oklahoma.

Robby loved the country life and his home in the Bessie countryside. His favorite things to do included hunting, fishing, watching the beautiful sunsets from his porch, listening to music and following the OU Sooners and the Clinton Red Tornadoes. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend.

Robby was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Wynn, and an aunt, Dixie Manek. He is survived by his mother, Terry Wynn; 2 sisters, Anna Wynn and Kim Wynn; a niece, Emmalin Wynn; 4 aunts, Norma Wynn, Sandra Edwards, Sandy Haggard and Toni Hammond; as well as two uncles, Ed Manek and Earle Haggard Sr. He will also be missed by lifelong friend, Kristi Klump Bomgren and her children, Judi Gail Burton and Rowdy Bomgren (who considered him "Uncle Robby").

Services: A service celebrating Robby's life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at Crawford Family Funeral Service in Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested donations to two organizations which meant a lot to him: Bessie Volunteer Fire/EMS and Clinton High School Booster Club. Donations to these organizations may be sent to Crawford Family Funeral Service (610 NW 178th St., Edmond, OK 73012).