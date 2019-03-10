Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kelley, Robert J. Bob Teacher at Jesuit High Schools for 40 years Robert J. Bob Kelley, 94, of Maryland Heights, passed peacefully on Sat, March 2, 2019, Devoted husband to Lois Kelley (deceased), with whom he celebrated 65 yrs of marriage & raised 9 children; dedicated father (a.k.a. Pop) of Maureen (Ken), Kathy (Jim), Matt (deceased), Jeff, Kevin (Kelly), Mike (Cindy), Tom (Judy), Eileen, & Dan (Mary); dear brother of Nina (Robert) Katan (deceased), Marlene (Chuck) Saelens, Rita (Jim) Wiedman; loving grandfather of 11 & great-grandfather of 9. Born in Elgin, IL on March 29, 1924. Bob was oldest of 4 children of Gordon & Margaret Kelley. He graduated with top honors from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL in '41 & was awarded scholarship to St Procopius College in Lisle, IL. At St Procopius, he played quarterback on football team, captained championship bowling team, was leader & pianist for orchestra, & assoc editor of school paper, while majoring in Chemistry. After completing 2 years there, he joined the Army & attained rank of Acting First Sergeant while serving in Philippines & Japan during & immediately after World War II. Upon return, he attended St Louis U & was member of SLU Chorus & Glee Club. After earning Master's degree in '48, he began his teaching career & joined Chesterton Club, a club of young Catholics. He met & married Lois Baird, the beautiful queen of '52 Chesterton Ball, on Valentine's Day '53. Bob taught math for 19 yrs at St Louis U High from '49 to '68 before transferring to DeSmet Jesuit High & teaching 21 yrs until retirement in '89. While at DeSmet, he served as Asst Principal (Dean of Students) a few yrs & tennis coach for 11 yrs, winning 2 State Championships. He also taught math for 13 yrs in evenings at Washington U. In retirement, Bob was member of internationally acclaimed Ambassadors of Harmony Barbershop Chorus, & even up to his final days, he continued playing piano for Bridgeton Culinary Band. He enjoyed his poker buddies & Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO) friends. As editor & publisher of Kelley Family News Letter (KFNL), he kept extended family & subscribing friends informed & entertained for decades. Services: Visitation on Tues, March 12, 4pm - 8pm at Ortmann- Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd, St Louis, MO 63141. Funeral on Wed, Mar 13, 10am at the Chapel in funeral home. Burial service follows at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. See





Kelley, Robert J. Bob Teacher at Jesuit High Schools for 40 years Robert J. Bob Kelley, 94, of Maryland Heights, passed peacefully on Sat, March 2, 2019, Devoted husband to Lois Kelley (deceased), with whom he celebrated 65 yrs of marriage & raised 9 children; dedicated father (a.k.a. Pop) of Maureen (Ken), Kathy (Jim), Matt (deceased), Jeff, Kevin (Kelly), Mike (Cindy), Tom (Judy), Eileen, & Dan (Mary); dear brother of Nina (Robert) Katan (deceased), Marlene (Chuck) Saelens, Rita (Jim) Wiedman; loving grandfather of 11 & great-grandfather of 9. Born in Elgin, IL on March 29, 1924. Bob was oldest of 4 children of Gordon & Margaret Kelley. He graduated with top honors from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL in '41 & was awarded scholarship to St Procopius College in Lisle, IL. At St Procopius, he played quarterback on football team, captained championship bowling team, was leader & pianist for orchestra, & assoc editor of school paper, while majoring in Chemistry. After completing 2 years there, he joined the Army & attained rank of Acting First Sergeant while serving in Philippines & Japan during & immediately after World War II. Upon return, he attended St Louis U & was member of SLU Chorus & Glee Club. After earning Master's degree in '48, he began his teaching career & joined Chesterton Club, a club of young Catholics. He met & married Lois Baird, the beautiful queen of '52 Chesterton Ball, on Valentine's Day '53. Bob taught math for 19 yrs at St Louis U High from '49 to '68 before transferring to DeSmet Jesuit High & teaching 21 yrs until retirement in '89. While at DeSmet, he served as Asst Principal (Dean of Students) a few yrs & tennis coach for 11 yrs, winning 2 State Championships. He also taught math for 13 yrs in evenings at Washington U. In retirement, Bob was member of internationally acclaimed Ambassadors of Harmony Barbershop Chorus, & even up to his final days, he continued playing piano for Bridgeton Culinary Band. He enjoyed his poker buddies & Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO) friends. As editor & publisher of Kelley Family News Letter (KFNL), he kept extended family & subscribing friends informed & entertained for decades. Services: Visitation on Tues, March 12, 4pm - 8pm at Ortmann- Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd, St Louis, MO 63141. Funeral on Wed, Mar 13, 10am at the Chapel in funeral home. Burial service follows at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for full obituary. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR

12444 Olive Blvd

Creve Coeur , MO 63141

(314) 514-1111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close