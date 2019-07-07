St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Robert J. Brodzin

Brodzin, Robert J. On Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty Jo Brodzin (nee McDaniel); dear father of Steve Brodzin and Teri (Jim) Kramper; dear grandfather of Joshua, Jason, Sara, Michael, Emma, Cassie, Cheyni and Alex; dear great-grandfather of Matthew and Zoe; dear brother of Carolyn Brodzin. Was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Bernice Brodzin and a brother Donald Brodzin. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Interment National Cemetery. Donations to St. Clare Hospital Cancer Care appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
