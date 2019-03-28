Robert J. Cummiskey

Cummiskey, Robert J. Anointed with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sun., March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen Quinlan and the late Rosemarie Tierney; dear brother of the late Mary Crudden and Katherine Dullea; loving uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Bob served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the war and attained the rank of Sgt. 1st class. He was a member of KWVA Chapter 6 and VFW Post 2866. Services: Visitation Sun., March 31, 1 to 5 p.m. at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield. Funeral Mon., April 1, at 9:15 a.m. from Buchholz Mortuary West to Ascension Church, 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield MO for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, with full military honors. Memorials to Wings of Hope, 18370 Wings of Hope Blvd., Chesterfield, MO. 63005 or the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
