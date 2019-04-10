Robert J. Doescher

Doescher, Robert J. Saturday, April 6, 2019. Loving husband of Karen A. Doescher; beloved father of Mark (Cassidy) Doescher and Katti (Bob) Karas; grandfather of Samuel Karas; brother of Pam Bergin and the late Wendy Duncan. Uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral gathering at St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, Wildwood, Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
