Robert J. Gamache Sr.

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Gamache, Robert J., Sr.

Peacefully in God's Hands on September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Sandra Gamache (nee Landreth); dear dad of Bob (Cheryl) Gamache, Jr. and Phil (fiancéee Teresa Russo) Gamache; loving Gramps of Alexis Shafer, Blake & Cole Gamache; our uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Bob was a brewer for 36 years at Anheuser-Busch and belonged to the Brewers & Maltsters Local #6. He was a simple man, a great joke teller and always put his family first. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the Gateway Chapter of .

Services: Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home – South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). VISITATION FRIDAY 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
